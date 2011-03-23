Louis Bullock

Venom - Havok

Venom - Havok venom spiderman dark havok havoc chaos navy blue yellow clouds futura off yellow
This is a personal design for myself, Venom being one of the names I produce music under.

This was one of the images that got me into Dribbble, courtesy of @Asher.

→ Case Study ←

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
