Logo for restaurant "Crossfood"

Logo for restaurant "Crossfood" logo vector design
Logotype for healthy food restaurant. The gontel pierces apple, as the Cupid's arrow pierces heart! So you will love it forever.

https://crossfood.od.ua

Posted on Jul 15, 2020
