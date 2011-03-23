Paul Armstrong

Indicator Rebound

Paul Armstrong
Paul Armstrong
  • Save
Indicator Rebound
Download color palette

The "classic" aqua highlights were bothering me. I thought I'd put a little twist on them and fix the lighting a bit while I was at it.

F825a5fb8c259d4f0c2d57b6daf12a90
Rebound of
Indicator
By Taylor Carrigan
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Paul Armstrong
Paul Armstrong

More by Paul Armstrong

View profile
    • Like