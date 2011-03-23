Sparrow Inbox Button

I absolutely love Sparrow and have been using it non stopped since it was in beta as my desktop mail client if you haven't used it check it out:

http://sparrowapp.com/

And they just released a really cool new feature for different inboxes, ie: priority inbox, and unread inbox for gmail, but I wasn't so hot on the placement, so I decided to try out surfacing the button a bit more instead of hiding it.

I also wanted to say AMAZING job on the UI, @Jean-Marc Denis

http://dribbble.com/JeanMarcDenis