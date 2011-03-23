Lydia Nichols

Lumberjack

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
Lumberjack illustration lumberjack bird beard profile
Download color palette

Working on something...this is just a piece of it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 23, 2011
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like