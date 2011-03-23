Jenn Duong

Hope 4 Japan Tribute Poster

Hope 4 Japan Tribute Poster japan poster koi crane papercrane oragami tsunami earthquake fukushima
Late tribute poster for Japan. Also doing a tribute illustration!
All profits of my etsy shop is going to red cross to help Japan!

http://www.etsy.com/shop/mechbunnies

Posted on Mar 23, 2011
