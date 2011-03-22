Ugur Akdemir

Listview

Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Hire Me
  • Save
Listview iphone app news black gray emboss noise texture
Download color palette

a article listview screen of the iPhone article app.
please leave me a comment :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ugur Akdemir

View profile
    • Like