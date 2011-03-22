Brian Everett

City Life

City Life illustration type font typography lettering custom
It has been forever since I put up a shot. Anyway, working on a large scale type print for a presentation. Got a long way to go with adding textures and details, but here is the rough outline.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
