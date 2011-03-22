Jonathan Brim

Octopus Eye

Jonathan Brim
Jonathan Brim
  • Save
Octopus Eye illustration design
Download color palette

Octopus Progress shot, using the new variable width tool.

3b1c2745ff23433f1373d15da020b083
Rebound of
Octopus Sketch
By Jonathan Brim
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Jonathan Brim
Jonathan Brim

More by Jonathan Brim

View profile
    • Like