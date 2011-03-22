Ryon Edwards

the Racquet Club

Ryon Edwards
Ryon Edwards
Hire Me
  • Save
the Racquet Club racquet club 1963 vintage classic logo design illustration rc trc march 2011 lettering typography black white ryon edwards identity
Download color palette

different look here for the Racquet Club. Timeless, classic - a nod to the wooden rackets and their frames. Needs more edge (graphically) - thoughts? I thought about using "Since March" instead of '63.

Ryon Edwards
Ryon Edwards
design is ___________?
Hire Me

More by Ryon Edwards

View profile
    • Like