Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Big Up Kidz logo

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Up Kidz logo logo branding identity owl kids
Download color palette

A logo I'm working on for a non-profit.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like