Julia Muse

3D model - Converse Sneakers

Julia Muse
Julia Muse
  • Save
3D model - Converse Sneakers blender sneakers converse shoes 3d model
Download color palette

one render of my Converse sneakers, made in Blender (3D modeling and animation software)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Julia Muse
Julia Muse

More by Julia Muse

View profile
    • Like