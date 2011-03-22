Photoblog - Image post details

Partial screenshot of a new work in progress I'm designing and developing for new illencs.com website.

I'm working on a new Photoblog Wordpress theme for our bloggers: minimal, elegant, big post images (one column), post-formats and using CSS3 buttons like this one for sharing the post content on social networks.

Feel free to give me your opinion or any improvements I can do in your opinion :)

Thanks!

ps: Screenshot of bottom-left post corner taken on Firefox browser while coding the design.

I need to adjust some floating pixels in the button.