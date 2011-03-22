Coby Chapple

EA Ligature

Coby Chapple
Coby Chapple
  • Save
EA Ligature logo typography ligature wordmark
Download color palette

Playing with an 'ea' ligature concept. Can't *quite* get the proportions right :( Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Coby Chapple
Coby Chapple

More by Coby Chapple

View profile
    • Like