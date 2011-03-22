Erica Schoonmaker

Shiny Buttons

Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker
  • Save
Shiny Buttons shiny buttons purple orange green
Download color palette

Makin' buttons. Not sure if I want to keep the gloss or not. Thoughts?

Also debating a more noticeable drop shadow.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Erica Schoonmaker
Erica Schoonmaker

More by Erica Schoonmaker

View profile
    • Like