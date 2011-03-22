Milt

Screen Shot 2011 03 22 At 7.30.11 Pm

Milt
Milt
  • Save
Screen Shot 2011 03 22 At 7.30.11 Pm helvetica neue
Download color palette

@James McDonald try the font at 13px/bold with crisp anti aliasing and at lighter colors it's really crisp.

C87bad17aa01fba6803edf1498a18fb8
Rebound of
Things for an awesome bundle
By Jonno Riekwel
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Milt
Milt

More by Milt

View profile
    • Like