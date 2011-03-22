Luke Ritchie

Caramel

Luke Ritchie
Luke Ritchie
  • Save
Caramel ice-cream packaging design typography icon orange yellow cream texture pattern ribbon
Download color palette

Close-up of some ice cream packaging im doing.Textures courtesy of Liam Mckay's awesome texture pack :)

Luke Ritchie
Luke Ritchie

More by Luke Ritchie

View profile
    • Like