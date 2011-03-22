Invite Contest

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have one @dribbble invite! Let's have a little contest to decide who gets it.
Back in the day when I had to make up my own design projects I made up an acoustic pirate punk band called Daft Like Jack to make posters and album covers for. Here are some of the parts and pieces. Make something awesome with this stuff and rebound it and I'll send the invite to the creator of my favorite shot. Link you work here or hit me on twitter. Take your time, I'll decide next week.
Have fun!