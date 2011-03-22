Invite Contest

I have one @dribbble invite! Let's have a little contest to decide who gets it.

Back in the day when I had to make up my own design projects I made up an acoustic pirate punk band called Daft Like Jack to make posters and album covers for. Here are some of the parts and pieces. Make something awesome with this stuff and rebound it and I'll send the invite to the creator of my favorite shot. Link you work here or hit me on twitter. Take your time, I'll decide next week.

Have fun!