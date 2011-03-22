Vince Speelman

Smitten Pricing

Smitten Pricing smitten love heart design web design web website gold red pattern iphone app iphone
"Smitten" is an app that my dayjob is putting out. I did the web design for it. It's a cute app that will score some bonus points for boyfriends and husbands for sure. How's the shadow? Something feels off to me.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
