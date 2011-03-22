Callout & Twitter - Travel Agency

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I used a modified version of one of the tickets found in this pack: http://dribbble.com/shots/117598-7-Tickets-for-7-Occasions for the callout, so hats off to Matthew Skiles for that.
The Twitter widget is meant to look like an airport arrivals board, much like the much-hated Twitter for iPhone quickbar (it's hated for it's intrusiveness, not it's design).
EDIT: I guess maybe this should have been a rebound of this? http://dribbble.com/shots/134429-Travel-Agency (sorry, I'm new here)