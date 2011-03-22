Milos Mirkovic

Android: Part 3

Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic
  • Save
Android: Part 3 android icons vector illustration sms music bluetooth maps
Download color palette

Some more icons..

781ff876870db79f3a44cd2991d05896
Rebound of
email & gmail
By Milos Mirkovic
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic

More by Milos Mirkovic

View profile
    • Like