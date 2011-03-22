Austin Bales

Pandora, but not.

Austin Bales
Austin Bales
  • Save
Pandora, but not. pandora
Download color palette

OH WOW.

My monitor at work is so dark I didn't see any of this noise. This is excessive.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Austin Bales
Austin Bales
I help people make products.

More by Austin Bales

View profile
    • Like