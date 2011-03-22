Galen Gidman

baycun Logo Concept

Galen Gidman
Galen Gidman
  • Save
baycun Logo Concept baycun logo logotype grunge illustrator
Download color palette

A logo idea I had for a website I hope to start at some point. I created the type 100% by hand in Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Galen Gidman
Galen Gidman

More by Galen Gidman

View profile
    • Like