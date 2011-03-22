Carlos Vigil

Tacos!

If you ever need race car graphics for your taco truck I've got you covered...

This is actually part of a graphic for some lawn signs I am working on for Tortacos. I knew this approach would be too extreme for legibility purposes but couldn't help giving it a shot anyway.

