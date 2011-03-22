Patrycja Picha

Xhosa

Patrycja Picha
Patrycja Picha
  • Save
Xhosa insurance insurance group
Download color palette

one of my first logos, was designed for insurence agency but went unused

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Patrycja Picha
Patrycja Picha

More by Patrycja Picha

View profile
    • Like