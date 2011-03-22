Arron Hunt

Glass Orb

Arron Hunt
Arron Hunt
  • Save
Glass Orb glass rainbow colors psd photoshop arron hunt
Download color palette

Woot First dribbble post :)

I know this has been done before, just wanted to try out some photoshop skills. I'll release the PSD if anyone is interested.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Arron Hunt
Arron Hunt

More by Arron Hunt

View profile
    • Like