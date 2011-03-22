Sebastien Gabriel

Image slider

Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
  • Save
Image slider webdesign slider black blue
Download color palette

Hey everyone, since I begin creating resources, I figured I didn't make the classic that is an image slider. I don't know if it's really "awesome" but I still hope it could be useful for some designer. It's downloadable here -> http://kbsportfolio.com/2011/10/16/resource-for-designer-designer-pack-2/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Sebastien Gabriel
Sebastien Gabriel
Design at Google. Chrome, Chrome OS and Android.

More by Sebastien Gabriel

View profile
    • Like