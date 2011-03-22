Julia Muse

Hot Chocolate Self-Portrait - Homepage design

Hot Chocolate Self-Portrait - Homepage design
My self-portrait is made out of hot-chocolate powder and powder foundation make-up.

This is a draft design for my personal website. I chose my self-portrait as the background image, but I'm stuck on the design. I would love any suggestions for the title or menu! I'd like to incorporate my signature.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
