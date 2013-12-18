Good for Sale
Budi Tanrim

Budicon - Ecommerce

Budi Tanrim
Budi Tanrim
Hire Me
  • Save
Budicon - Ecommerce line iconography icon glyph budicon ecommerce finance wallet credit card money bag icon set

Budicon Classic v2.0

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on budicon.co
Good for sale
Budicon Classic v2.0
Download color palette

Budicon Classic v2.0

Price
$69
Buy now
Available on budicon.co
Good for sale
Budicon Classic v2.0

Here's just some of iconography for ecommerce category from budicon set:

- credit card
- gift / wishlist
- cart
- shoping bag
- backpack
- shirt
- bag
- package / box
- suitcase
- tag / pricetag
- wallet
- money / cash
- dollar coin
- money
- coins

Any thought? Feedback will much appreciated!
press L if you want it
Check @2x for best experience
--------

I also on Twitter & Instagram

Budi Tanrim
Budi Tanrim
Human-centered for business impact 👋 (buditanrim . co)
Hire Me

More by Budi Tanrim

View profile
    • Like