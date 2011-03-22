Milos Mirkovic

email & gmail

Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic
  • Save
email & gmail android icons vector illustration email gmail mail
Download color palette

Started working on these again, hope you like 'em.

B46709a67615b29adc9578d24f0ded1f
Rebound of
Android Icons
By Milos Mirkovic
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic

More by Milos Mirkovic

View profile
    • Like