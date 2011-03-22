Mikael Eidenberg

Ipad Synth Wip05

Ipad Synth Wip05 synth ipad interface knob slider button
Got the first view almost ready. Here is the top corner, a little bleached of the reflection from the iPad.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
