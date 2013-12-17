Caption Contest

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm feeling generous today, folks. I drew this little dude for my latest book, Sass For Web Designers. Leave a comment with the sasquatch's caption and I'll send the top 10 most-liked commenters a signed copy of the book FREE. I'll tally up the winners at 2pm EST on Friday, December 20th. Good luck!