Carrie Walters

studioSavvy Business Cards

Carrie Walters
Carrie Walters
  • Save
studioSavvy Business Cards letterpress typography paper print
Download color palette

I used 92# Reich Savoy for the top and bottom layers, and had our letterpressmen sandwich in a 100# cover sheet of French Paper’s pop-tone in black licorice

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Carrie Walters
Carrie Walters

More by Carrie Walters

View profile
    • Like