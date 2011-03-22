Be The Beer: Beach Challenge - concept

Bringing the Molson Canadians Brewing Process's info-graphic to life with an interactive summer experience. This is the concept sketch of the campaigns blow-up obstacle course.

Set up along the beach or on park & festival grounds in the hot summer months, it would exhibit the 13 steps of brewing, include misting stations and water features, and allow two people to race simultaneously. How fun would this be...

