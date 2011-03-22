Dasha Pyat

Be The Beer: Beach Challenge - concept

Bringing the Molson Canadians Brewing Process's info-graphic to life with an interactive summer experience. This is the concept sketch of the campaigns blow-up obstacle course.

Set up along the beach or on park & festival grounds in the hot summer months, it would exhibit the 13 steps of brewing, include misting stations and water features, and allow two people to race simultaneously. How fun would this be...

Check out www.inflatabledesigngroup.com for what's already out there in this department - amazing stuff!

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
