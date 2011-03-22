Gabe Abadilla

Portfolio Redesign Finished

Finally launched my portfolio redesign for 2011. It's a simple one-page approach with a dropdown menu for quick access. This was a fun one to design and code. Took a little longer than expected, but isn't that always the case?

http://www.gabadilla.com/

(Thanks for link reminder Ben!)

