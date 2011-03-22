Paul Randall

Village ?????

Paul Randall
Paul Randall
  • Save
Village ????? chaparral pro blue red white
Download color palette

Working on a logo concept. It's a bit cutesy, but I wanted to give it that kind of vibe.

Colleagues describe it as Teletubbies-like however.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Paul Randall
Paul Randall

More by Paul Randall

View profile
    • Like