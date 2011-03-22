Jeremy Nigh

"Service" Icon (draft)

gear box service icon
I haven't been able to find a standardized icon to represent a service, so I sketched this real quick on my iPad. Does this say "settings" more than "services" to you? Thoughts, suggestions and rebounds are welcome.

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
