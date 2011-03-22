Steve Gibbs

Tweet Papercraft

Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs
  • Save
Tweet Papercraft illustration ai design tweet twitter paper paper craft
Download color palette

I took the little bird I created and turned him into a paper craft project. This is my proof of concept.

C03e6f6c694f94d990ac4c116c0b7de3
Rebound of
Tweet
By Steve Gibbs
View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Steve Gibbs
Steve Gibbs

More by Steve Gibbs

View profile
    • Like