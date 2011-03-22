Back to School

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm pretty stoked to announce the launch of Code School, our newest creation at Envy Labs. Code School is an interactive online learning platform where you can learn to code directly in the browser.
We've spent the better part of the past few months working on this bad boy, and though we still have more courses to put online we're excited to finally open it up to the public.
So check it out, and I'd love to hear your thoughts. Cheers!