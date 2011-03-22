Nathan Ford

Be Mega

Nathan Ford
Nathan Ford
  • Save
Be Mega pencil typography motto
Download color palette

A new mantra I am trying out. I believe through research and objective standards of critical thinking we can be more than just “generalists”. We can be good at anything we set our minds to.

Article: http://artequalswork.com/posts/be-mega.php

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Nathan Ford
Nathan Ford

More by Nathan Ford

View profile
    • Like