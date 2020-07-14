Phil Manning Design Works (PMDW)

Salesforce

Salesforce icon ux ui web design branding product logo logo illustration graphic design
  1. trailhead_module_security-operations-engineer-responsibilities.png
  2. trailhead_module_security-operations.png
  3. trailhead_module_design-with-the-right-api.png
  4. trailhead_module_k12-architecture-kit-administration-basics.png
  5. SF-1.png
  6. SF-2.png
  7. SF-3.png
  8. SF-MVP.png

Various projects for Salesforce, including digital badges, social media images, branding, and environmental design.

Posted on Jul 14, 2020
