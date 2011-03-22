Matt Kaufenberg

The Villain

The Villain pirate crow monster creature bad hat villain
Thought i should create a nemesis for Yaksquatch and Maurice. You can see the full version here: http://skutterfly.deviantart.com/#/d3c6xyk

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
