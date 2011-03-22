Adrián Pérez

1/2 sketch for Six Word Story Every Day

1/2 sketch for Six Word Story Every Day lettering brush
This is a part of a piece for Six Word Story Every Day, made with a very fat brush to make a japanesse look. Hope you like!

Posted on Mar 22, 2011
