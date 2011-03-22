Emory Cash

Jeff and Delaine 1

Emory Cash
Emory Cash
Hire Me
  • Save
Jeff and Delaine 1 illustration drawing ink scan detail invitation wedding invitation
Download color palette

Detail shot of a wedding invitation.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Emory Cash
Emory Cash
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Emory Cash

View profile
    • Like