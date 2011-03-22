Renato C. Veras Jr.

Radio Flyer Tricycle

Renato C. Veras Jr.
Renato C. Veras Jr.
  • Save
Radio Flyer Tricycle radio flyer tricycle red retro vintage kids bike toy photoshop vectors icon icons icon design
Download color palette

Do you remember wen you was a kid? For the full view and icon free download, go here: http://fav.me/d3c7kkr

Renato C. Veras Jr.
Renato C. Veras Jr.

More by Renato C. Veras Jr.

View profile
    • Like