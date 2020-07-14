Musix player app

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribblers,
This is a User-friendly Offline Music player app.
I designed the music app to look more simple in style and to brings the users musix library. The Music player app is designed to be translucent, as the user interacts with the app.
Let me know what you guys are think..!
Kindly, comment below yours thoughts and ideas of this Interface design.
