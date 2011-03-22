Fred Stevens-Smith

House Planet

Fred Stevens-Smith
Fred Stevens-Smith
  • Save
House Planet house planet clouds floating
Download color palette

Illustration for a newsletter im designing - :( - while listening to Keith Richard's 'Life' as read by the handsomely voiced Johnny Depp.

Just starting with shapes...

Completely inspired by http://dribbble.com/shots/83240-Complete-map :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Fred Stevens-Smith
Fred Stevens-Smith

More by Fred Stevens-Smith

View profile
    • Like