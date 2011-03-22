Silviu RUNCEANU

Wood Scroll

Silviu RUNCEANU
Silviu RUNCEANU
Hire Me
  • Save
Wood Scroll wood old scroll vertical roller
Download color palette

I had a day off last year and I wanted to design something. I hope I will use it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Silviu RUNCEANU
Silviu RUNCEANU
👋 Hi there, I'm a Product Designer focused on SaaS 📈
Hire Me

More by Silviu RUNCEANU

View profile
    • Like