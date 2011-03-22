Miserables #1 + Grunge Test

This is a little set of icons i'm doing for a forum. Since it's for a personal project, when i have all the icons i need i'll probably release them as PSD. They are done with vector shapes so they're easier to tweak.

The background is made with the great new grunge pack from function (see rebound source for more info or the actual post on wefunction) ;)

Edit: Forgot to credit this as inspiration for the document icon, i used the same sample text ;P