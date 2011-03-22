Cindy Nguyen

It's a Cow!

Cindy Nguyen
Cindy Nguyen
  • Save
It's a Cow! cow illustration animal noise character design
Download color palette

A character design for an iPhone game geared towards early development in toddlers. Check out the illustration/design process on Forrst: http://forr.st/~OmD

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2011
Cindy Nguyen
Cindy Nguyen

More by Cindy Nguyen

View profile
    • Like